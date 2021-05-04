CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CVR Partners stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. CVR Partners has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

