CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Update

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the March 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CVR Partners stock traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. CVR Partners has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $62.98. The stock has a market cap of $595.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.
About CVR Partners
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
