Cwm LLC Buys 4,755 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cwm LLC increased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in National Vision by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of National Vision by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Vision presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,303.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.38. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $52.61.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

