Cwm LLC Grows Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,881 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.17% of SmileDirectClub worth $6,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

SDC opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $16.08.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

