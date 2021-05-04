Cwm LLC Has $7.63 Million Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,568 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 18,761 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $7,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new position in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

NYSE TU opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.02. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

