Cwm LLC Purchases 66,240 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cwm LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.39% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Shares of FV stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $47.06.

