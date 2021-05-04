Cwm LLC Sells 26,678 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,678 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.35% of Myriad Genetics worth $8,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,501,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after purchasing an additional 89,486 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after buying an additional 1,430,509 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $14,461,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $30.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 6,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $179,589.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,646,593.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $1,258,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,365.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,649 shares of company stock worth $5,555,189 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

