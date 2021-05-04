Cwm LLC Sells 6,088 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,088 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MS opened at $82.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $86.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

