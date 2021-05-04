Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 469.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLXPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cybin from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Cybin in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cybin alerts:

Cybin stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.31. Cybin has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $2.24.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Cybin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.