Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CYCLACEL is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel, mechanism-targeted drugs to treat human cancers and other serious disorders. Three orally-available Cyclacel drugs are in clinical development. Sapacitabine, a cell cycle modulating nucleoside analog, is in Phase 2 studies for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in the elderly, myelodysplastic syndromes and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Seliciclib (CYC202 or R-roscovitine), a CDK inhibitor, is in Phase 2 for the treatment of lung cancer and nasopharyngeal cancer. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

