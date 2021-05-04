Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 2,718 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates cut The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

HD opened at $330.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $355.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.21 and a 52 week high of $331.62.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.