Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $398,843,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 777.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,611,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,944 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,432,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after buying an additional 966,598 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,148,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $468,576,000 after buying an additional 534,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 224,830.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 445,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,279,000 after buying an additional 445,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GD opened at $191.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.19. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $121.67 and a one year high of $192.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

