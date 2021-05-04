Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $339,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

PHYS opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average of $14.37. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

