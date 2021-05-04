Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $235,000 in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 78,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 283,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $1,381,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $3,797,988.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,426,962.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $609,163.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,373 shares of company stock worth $10,882,620 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $124.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.