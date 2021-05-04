Cypress Wealth Services LLC Lowers Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Wheaton Precious Metals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 54.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.