Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,929,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AG opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AG. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.15.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

