Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,705,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 7,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 45,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 27,665 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $4,757,273.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,881,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,518 shares of company stock worth $41,675,362 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

TXN stock opened at $178.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $165.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.79.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

