Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes $219,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,177,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 58,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 400,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 54,457 shares in the last quarter.

TIP opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.36.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

