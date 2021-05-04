DA Davidson Boosts Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Price Target to $75.00

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.21.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

