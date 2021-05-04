DA Davidson Weighs in on QCR Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of QCR in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will earn $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.24.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $48.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QCRH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in QCR by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in QCR by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 31,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.