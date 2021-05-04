DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

DAGCO Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 91.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares during the period. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 131,060 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 120,360 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at about $11,615,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 650,149 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $42,993,000 after acquiring an additional 87,878 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,012,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $66,983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,873. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.11. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $72.48.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

