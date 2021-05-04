DAGCO Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,678,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,084,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,649 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.27. The stock had a trading volume of 200,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $331.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $133.89 and its 200 day moving average is $134.79.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total transaction of $1,743,769.84. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock worth $72,179,449 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

