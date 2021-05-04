DAGCO Inc. Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DAGCO Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,821. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $51.24 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.