DAGCO Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

DAGCO Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

SLV traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 937,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,664,277. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

