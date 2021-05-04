DAGCO Inc. Sells 716 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

DAGCO Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Financialcorp IN lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $111.06. The stock had a trading volume of 68,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,907. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.