DAGCO Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.27. 2,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,125. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

