Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the March 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.12. Dana has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Dana by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 250,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 115,644 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter worth about $1,867,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 71,292 shares in the last quarter. Weber Alan W grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,253,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dana by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 487,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

