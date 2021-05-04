Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.
NYSE:DHR traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $256.03. 2,000,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.73.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.
In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Company Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.
