Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.82 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, hitting $256.03. 2,000,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $155.61 and a 52 week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $234.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.73.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays boosted their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock valued at $6,808,687. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.