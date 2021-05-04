Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 15,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.30, for a total value of $1,384,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,450,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,671.44 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.81 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Datadog by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

