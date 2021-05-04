DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,960,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,090,100,000 after buying an additional 77,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,152,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $829,977,000 after purchasing an additional 32,967 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in CVS Health by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CVS Health by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,123,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $623,168,000 after purchasing an additional 296,234 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.72. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $78.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

