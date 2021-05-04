DAVENPORT & Co LLC Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 331,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE:BAC opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $349.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.43. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

