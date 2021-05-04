Day & Ennis LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,644,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,477,000 after buying an additional 2,733,540 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,911,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,242,000 after purchasing an additional 375,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $510,600,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,718,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,502,000 after purchasing an additional 260,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after purchasing an additional 117,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.59. 47,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,262. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

