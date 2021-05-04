Day & Ennis LLC Invests $1.12 Million in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FALN. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 414.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,354. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.