Day & Ennis LLC Invests $213,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 149.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 908,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

MET stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $64.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

