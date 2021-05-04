Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $347,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Deere & Company by 288.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Deere & Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 1,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DE. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.95.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $373.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.50. The firm has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

