DeGate Trading 26.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last seven days, DeGate has traded up 26.9% against the U.S. dollar. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeGate has a market cap of $24.45 million and $120,442.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00065999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.30 or 0.00272144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01168153 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00031414 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.80 or 0.00728154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,512.44 or 1.00034079 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,000,000 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

DeGate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.