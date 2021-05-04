DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $53.71 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 532,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,014 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $53,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Akamai Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,477 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,171 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,888 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,957 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AKAM stock opened at $107.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.73.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

