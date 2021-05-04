DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $56.20 Million Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 880,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,829 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.26% of Kellogg worth $56,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on K shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $62.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average is $61.74. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. Analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $4,768,314.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $30,310,063 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

