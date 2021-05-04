DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $74.52 Million Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $74,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,720.56.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,571.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,532.09 and a 200-day moving average of $1,591.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,821.45 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.72 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

