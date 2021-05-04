DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $78.42 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,247 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.14% of Waste Management worth $78,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.77.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

