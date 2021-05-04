DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 133.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 722,105 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $45.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $188.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

