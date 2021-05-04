DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 45,618 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 622,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,618 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Prologis worth $66,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Prologis by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,247,000 after purchasing an additional 532,635 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Shares of PLD opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.12 and a fifty-two week high of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a PE ratio of 51.56, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

