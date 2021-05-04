Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

