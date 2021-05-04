Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DLVHF opened at $157.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.42. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

