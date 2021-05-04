Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Delta Air Lines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 60,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $2,633,067.56. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 103,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,550,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,849,000 after acquiring an additional 905,723 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 283.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,270,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,129,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

