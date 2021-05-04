Delta Asset Management LLC TN Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,478,000 after acquiring an additional 444,372 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,255,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,706,000 after purchasing an additional 69,394 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,397,000 after buying an additional 497,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,087,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,261,000 after buying an additional 139,300 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,550,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,388,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $236.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.25. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $152.40 and a one year high of $238.05.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

