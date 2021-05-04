Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Intel stock opened at $57.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

