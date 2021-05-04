Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $17.29 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,526 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for 1.8% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth $582,273,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 660.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $193,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244,379 shares during the period. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 475.4% during the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728,901 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,778,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.67. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

