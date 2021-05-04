Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $30.12 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. 3M makes up approximately 3.1% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,042 shares of company stock worth $2,588,687 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $198.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.49. The company has a market cap of $115.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

