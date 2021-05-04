Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CoreLogic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in CoreLogic by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLGX stock opened at $79.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.29.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $467.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.07 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CLGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

