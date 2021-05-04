Delta Asset Management LLC TN Lowers Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,526 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total value of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.61.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $593.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $568.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $545.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.37 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $280.88 and a fifty-two week high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

