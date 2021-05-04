Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Issues Earnings Results

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $58.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $93.94.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNLI. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.63.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $144,091,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $109,779.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,449,495 shares of company stock valued at $158,540,085. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

